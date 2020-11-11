Bursa Malaysia bucks regional trend at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the key index FBM KLCI stood at 1,560.92 after opening 2.38 points lower at 1,572.69. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 ― Bursa Malaysia has bucked the positive regional trend at mid-morning as the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 14.15 points, dampened by profit taking in heavyweights following yesterday's strong gains.

Its regional peers were on an uptrend, boosted by growing hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine.

At 11.05am, the key index FBM KLCI stood at 1,560.92 after opening 2.38 points lower at 1,572.69.

Notably, the gains in mid- and small-capitalisation stocks helped to mitigate further downside.

The FBM MidS Cap Index (FBMMSCAP) surged 142.93 points to 16,836.9 while the FBM Small Cap Index (FBMSCAP) chalked up 102.17 points to 13,977.2.

Market breadth remained positive as gainers edged past losers at 479 versus 459, while 900 counters were unchanged, 329 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.59 billion worth RM1.98 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell nine sen to RM7.57, Top Glove shed seven sen to RM7.73, Tenaga lost 22 sen to RM10.98, Petronas Chemicals contracted 17 sen to RM6.58, and Hartalega erased 10 sen to RM15.60.

Meanwhile, Public Bank rose eight sen to RM17.28.

Of the actives, AT Systematization and GD Express perked 3.5 sen each to 22.5 sen and 46.5 sen, respectively, DGB inched up half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, ConnectCounty bagged three sen to 18.5 sen, while Netx slipped half-a-sen to 16 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 65.24 points lower at 11,245.79, the FBMT 100 Index lost 68.47 points to 11,044.11 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 75.18 points to 13,217.57.

The FBM ACE increased 91.5 points to 11,137.86 and the FBM 70 improved 33.37 points to 14,582.46.

The Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.84 point to 152.47, the Plantation Index trimmed 8.48 points to 7,199.11 and the Financial Services Index erased 81.83 points to 13,205.67. ― Bernama