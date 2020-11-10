Tokyo's Nikkei opens up over 1.5pc on vaccine news

The Nikkei was up 1.52 per cent or 377.79 points at 25,217.63 in the first minutes of the trading day, with the broader Topix index up 1.51 per cent or 25.33 points at 1,707.23. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Nov 10 ― Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened up over 1.5 per cent today, tracking rallies on global markets after news that a coronavirus vaccine had shown 90 per cent effectiveness.

The Nikkei was up 1.52 per cent or 377.79 points at 25,217.63 in the first minutes of the trading day, with the broader Topix index up 1.51 per cent or 25.33 points at 1,707.23.

“Japanese stocks are seen rallying for the sixth straight session, after the US market rocketed on news that a vaccine Pfizer and BioNTech are developing was 90 per cent effective in protecting against Covid-19 infections,” Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

“It's big news amid worries about the virus infection spreading in Europe and in the US,” it said.

A cheaper yen was also supporting Japanese shares, analysts said.

The dollar fetched ¥105.10 (RM4.11) in early Asian trade, against ¥105.31 in New York, but well up from ¥103.52 in Tokyo late yesterday.

In New York, the bellwether Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 830 points or 2.95 percent to finish the day at 29,157.97.

With spiking coronavirus cases worldwide forcing millions of people to face new restrictions, news that a vaccine might be coming soon offered hope the economy could begin to return to normal in coming months.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 2.16 per cent at ¥7,328, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 2.21 per cent at ¥80,040, and industrial robot maker Fanuc was up 3.30 per cent at ¥23,655.

SoftBank Group was down 0.51 per cent at ¥7,047 despite announcing late yesterday that its first-half net profit more than quadrupled, and after a report the firm is considering selling robotics company Boston Dynamics to South Korea's Hyundai. ― AFP