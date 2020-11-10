Minetech bags RM15.04m Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway sub-contract

Contractors carry out construction work on the Pan Borneo Highway near Jalan Mawao Membakut in Membakut January 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Minetech Resources Bhd has secured sub-contract works worth RM15.04 million to supply, deliver and instal traffic signs and overhead signboards for Phase 1 of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project.

Its associate company, Konsep Khas Sdn Bhd accepted the Letter of Offer from KH Communication Sdn Bhd today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said the project was scheduled to start on November 2, 2020, for completion by November 1, 2021.

The project is expected to contribute positively to the company’s revenue, earnings and net assets for financial year ending March 31, 2021. — Bernama