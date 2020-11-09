European stock futures jump as Biden wins US presidency

Stoxx 50 futures were up 1.5 per cent by 0640 GMT, while German DAX futures and London’s FTSE futures gained 1.6 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 9 — European stock index futures jumped to a three-week high today as a victory for US President-elect Joe Biden in the election raised hopes of better trade ties between Washington and Europe.

Stoxx 50 futures were up 1.5 per cent by 0640 GMT, while German DAX futures and London’s FTSE futures gained 1.6 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei share average reached a high last seen almost three decades ago, while futures tracking the US S&P 500 index jumped 1.4 per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 had jumped 7 per cent last week, ending Friday with one of its best weeks this year. — Reuters