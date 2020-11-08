Trade deal with the EU is ‘there to be done’, says PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech at Exeter College Construction Centre, part of Exeter College in Exeter September 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 8 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today a trade deal with the European Union was “there to be done”, with its broad outline already “pretty clear”.

“I’ve always been a great enthusiast for a trade deal with our European friends and partners,” Johnson told reporters.

“I think it’s there to be done, the broad outlines are pretty clear. We just need to get on and do it if we can. And I said that to (European Commission President) Ursula Von der Leyen just yesterday. And she totally agrees with me.” — Reuters