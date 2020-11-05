New York Times beats revenue estimates on higher digital subscriptions

The company has been focusing on its subscription-based news, crossword and podcast products for years to cut its reliance on advertising revenue and offset a decline in print readership. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, Nov 5 — The New York Times Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue today, as more people subscribed to its digital news products during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of the publisher were up nearly four per cent before the bell.

Advertising sales have been unpredictable as companies slashed ad budgets to cope with a sharp drop in business due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Revenue from subscription rose 12.6 per cent to US$300.95 million (RM1.25 billion) in the third quarter, while ad revenue dropped 30.2 per cent to US$79.25 million, the company said.

Total revenue fell 0.4 per cent to US$426.9 million, but came in above analysts’ estimates of US$411.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. — Reuters