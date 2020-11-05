Lufthansa reports €2b loss in third quarter

Lufthansa said it will fly a maximum of 25 per cent of normal capacity from October to December this year, as it expects to burn €350 million (US$411 million) a month. — AFP pic

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 — Germany’s Lufthansa today posted a €2 billion (RM9.7 billion) loss in its third quarter as it prepares for a “hard and challenging winter” over lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Europe’s largest airline said it will fly a maximum of 25 per cent of normal capacity from October to December this year, as it expects to burn €350 million (US$411 million) a month.

“We are now at the beginning of a winter that will be hard and challenging for our industry,” chief executive Carsten Spohr said. — AFP