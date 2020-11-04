US stocks open higher as markets eye tight presidential vote

A commuter walks on Wall Street across from the New York Stock Exchange January 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 4 — Wall Street stocks opened solidly higher today as markets monitored evolving vote counts in a handful of US states that will determine the next president.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,741.10, up 1.0 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.4 per cent to 3,417.07, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.3 per cent to 11,419.69.

With both President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden still having pathways to victory, markets were watching updates from about a half dozen states that will determine a majority in the Electoral College.

The presidential race was much tighter than polls had implied and Republicans also looked poised to maintain control of the Senate after polls also suggested the chamber would flip to Democratic control.

“We did not have a big blue wave,” said Quincy Krosby, Prudential Financial’s chief market strategist. “The Senate will stay under the control of (Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell.”

The likely Senate victory by Republicans lessens the chance of a large US stimulus package to boost an economy still slowed by the coronavirus pandemic. That dynamic was apparent in the Treasury market, where yields fell on expectations for diminished inflation.

Shares of Uber Technologies shot up 9.7 per cent and Lyft won 11.6 per cent after California voters backed a proposition that exempted ride-share rivals Uber and Lyft from a new state law requiring drivers to be treated as employees. — AFP