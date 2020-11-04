US export jump narrows Sept trade gap to US$63.9b

A Maersk container ship is guided by a tug boat in New York Harbor in New York, June 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 — A jump in soybean exports and sharp drop in cell phone imports led to a 4.7 per cent narrowing of the US trade deficit in September, according to government data released today.

The drop in the trade gap to US$63.9 billion (RM266.2 billion) could be hailed as a win for President Donald Trump who made an aggressive trade strategy with China a hallmark of his first term in office.

The “phase one” trade agreement reached early this year included commitments from Beijing to buy huge amounts of US crops.

On the day after the US presidential election there is no clear winner in the contest between Trump and former vice president Joe Biden to see who will preside over the White House and trade policy starting in January.

Total US exports in September rose to US$176.4 billion, and though imports also rose, to US$240.2 billion, the increase was minimal, according to the Commerce Department data.

Overseas sales of soybeans — of which China is a key buyer — surged by US$1.4 billion.

And the data also showed that the US trade gap with China dropped by US$2.1 billion in the month to US$24.3 billion.

Trump had made cutting that figure a goal of his policy that imposed steep tariffs on billions of dollars in imported goods, a strategy many economists say have hurt US firms and farmers.

Car imports surged by US$2.4 billion in the month, but cell phone purchases fell by nearly the same amount, according to the report. — AFP