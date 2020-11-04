Shares turn skittish as early results show tight US election

Investors had initially wagered that a possible Democratic sweep could ease political risk while promising a huge boost to fiscal stimulus, hitting safe-haven dollar and bonds. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Nov 4 — Asian share markets turned cautious today, paring sharp early gains as results from the US Presidential election hinted at a close race with no clear winner yet in sight.

Investors had initially wagered that a possible Democratic sweep could ease political risk while promising a huge boost to fiscal stimulus, hitting safe-haven dollar and bonds.

But signs President Donald Trump might snatch Florida sobered the mood and saw 10-year Treasury yields drop to 0.89 per cent from a five-month top of 0.93 per cent.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 retreated 0.2 per cent, having earlier been up 1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei was still up 1 per cent but South Korea went flat. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 per cent.

The US dollar likewise reversed early losses and gained 0.4 per cent on a basket of currencies to 93.494. The euro eased back to US$1.1707 (RM4.87) from a top of US$1.1768.

Investors are still awaiting the outcome of Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings this week, which are expected to at least give a nod to further stimulus.

The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday cut interest rates to near zero and boosted its bond-buying programme, adding to the tidal wave of cheap money flooding the global financial system.

This surfeit of liquidity has been a boon for gold, which is tightly limited in supply. The yellow metal ran into profit taking today and dipped to US$1,902 an ounce, but stayed comfortably above last week’s trough of US$1,858. Oil prices also pared their early gains as the election outcome turned murky.

US crude were up 42 cents at US$38.08, with Brent crude futures last at US$39.71. — Reuters