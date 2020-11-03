Singapore to discontinue S$1,000 note from Jan 1 next year

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said that from now until December 2020, a limited quantity of the S$1,000 notes will be made available each month. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 ― The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced its plan to discontinue the issuance of the S$1,000 note from Jauary 1, 2021.

The central bank said that from now until December 2020, a limited quantity of the S$1,000 notes will be made available each month.

“This is a pre-emptive measure to mitigate the higher money laundering and terrorism financing risks associated with large denomination notes,” it said in a statement here.

MAS said the move is aligned with international norms, adding that major jurisdictions have already stopped issuing large denomination notes.

It noted that existing S$1,000 notes in circulation will remain as legal tender and can continue to be used as a means of payment.

“Banks can continue to recirculate existing S$1,000 notes that are deposited with them,” it said.

MAS said it will make available sufficient quantities of other denominations, particularly the S$100 note ― which is the next highest denomination after the $1,000 note ― to meet demand. ― Bernama