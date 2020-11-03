Shanghai stock exchange suspends Ant Group’s A-share IPO

The logo of Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province China October 26, 2020. ― Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 3 — The Shanghai stock exchange has suspended Ant Group’s A-share IPO on its Star board, the Chinese exchange said today.

Ant Group has recently reported to China’s securities regulator about the significantly changes in regulatory environment, the exchange said, and this major development might make Ant Group fall short of the listing requirement regarding information disclosure, the Shanghai stock exchange said in a statement.

Ant was set to go public in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Thursday after raising about US$37 billion (RM154 billion), including the greenshoe option of the domestic leg, in a record public sale of shares.

The Hong Kong stock exchange declined to comment on the Shanghai stock exchange’s suspension on the Hong Kong leg of the Ant IPO. Ant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China’s top financial regulators summoned Ant Group Co Ltd’s founder Jack Ma and two top executives to a meeting yesterday during which they told them that the company’s lucrative online lending business faces tighter government scrutiny, sources told Reuters. — Reuters