France’s BNP profits steady in Q3 despite coronavirus

PARIS, Nov 3 — Top French banking group BNP Paribas reported today a third quarter net profit of €1.89 billion (RM9.17 billion), down 2.3 per cent from a year earlier despite the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic.

After getting through the second quarter relatively unscathed, the bank said the three months to September saw a sharp rebound in the economy, although those gains may now be in jeopardy due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases and new restrictions.

Third quarter net banking income — a broad measure of profit — came in at €10.89 billion, little changed from a year earlier and was up 2.1 per cent on a constant exchange rate basis.

The bank said it increased bad loan provisions by nearly 50 per cent to €1.2 billion but this was still some €200 million less than in the second quarter.

BNP’s finance and investment arm saw revenues jump 17.4 per cent but its international financial services unit — which groups consumer credit, insurance and retail banking — fell 7.2 per cent.

For the nine months to September, BNP Paribas said net profit was down 13.4 per cent from a year earlier at €5.48 billion, in line with its forecast for a 15-20 per cent drop in the full-year 2020. — AFP