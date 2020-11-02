Selangor projects 2.09pc GDP growth this year

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said lockdown measures had affected the manufacturing and service sectors. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 2 — The Selangor government expects the state’s economy to grow at a slower pace of 2.09 per cent this year due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

He said the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March this year had affected many sectors, resulting in the lower estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

“The Selangor government has prepared three scenarios based on the national GDP. Firstly, if the national GDP growth is forecast at 0.5 per cent, then the state economic growth would be 2.09 per cent.

“Second, if the national GDP is minus 0.5 per cent, the state’s growth is estimated at 1.07 per cent. Under the worst-case scenario, if the national GDP growth is at -3 per cent, then the state’s growth is forecast at -1.47 per cent,” Amirudin said at the Selangor state assembly sitting here today.

He was replying to Elizabeth Wong Keat Ping’s (PKR-Bukit Lanjan) query regarding the Selangor government’s GDP forecast.

Selangor’s economy expanded by 6.7 per cent last year, according to the Statistics Department.

Amirudin said that the imposition of the MCO and Conditional MCO had affected the manufacturing and services sectors, which were the biggest contributors to Selangor’s economic growth.

In reply to an additional question from Leong Tuck Chee (DAP-Pandamaran) on the state’s income this year, Amirudin said the state government had achieved 90 per cent of its projected income as of Oct 26.

“We targeted RM2.2 billion income for this year and to date, we have managed to rack in RM1.99 billion,” he said. — Bernama