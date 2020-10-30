Bank of Thailand says country’s economy improved in Q3

Bank of Thailand (BoT) said the relaxation of lockdown measures in both Thailand and abroad led to revival of several economic activities. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 30 — Thailand’s economic performance in the third quarter has improved following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the kingdom and abroad, the central bank said.

In a statement, Bank of Thailand (BoT) said the relaxation of lockdown measures in both Thailand and abroad led to revival of several economic activities.

“Private consumption indicators bounced back close to the level in the same period last year after contracting severely in the previous quarter, together with the improvement in household income and consumer confidence,” it said in a statement here today.

It added that merchandise exports value excluding gold, private investment indicators and manufacturing production showed lesser contraction.

“Public spending continued to expand and play an important role in supporting the Thai economy,” it said.

Local media reported that Thailand’s economic performance projected to shrink by a single digit in the third quarter this year. Thailand’s second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 12.2 per cent, its sharpest fall in 22 years.

Thailand’s third-quarter GDP official data will be released on November 16.

Meanwhile, BoT said the value of merchandise exports recorded US$19.4 billion (RM80.5 billion) in September, a decline by 4.2 per cent from the same period last year.

Excluding gold, it said the value of merchandise exports contracted by 3.7 per cent, significantly improving as compared to a contraction at 13.6 per cent in the previous month.

“Exports improved in almost all categories consistent with a recovery of demand in trading partner countries. Electrical appliances continued to expand whereas electronics and machinery and equipment returned to expansion,” it said.

BoT said the value of merchandise imports dropped by 8.1 per cent from the same period last year.

Excluding gold, it said the value of merchandise imports stood at US$16.2 billion, contracted by 6.7 per cent, resulting in a trade surplus of US$3.2 billion in September.

“In comparison to the previous month, a smaller contraction was observed in all categories, particularly raw materials, intermediate goods and consumer products, consistent with improvement in overall economic activities,” it said.

Thailand recorded a current account surplus of US$1.3 billion in September after a revised surplus of US$3.1 billion in August. — Bernama