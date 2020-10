The drugmaker, which is working on clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine, reported a 71 per cent drop in profit to US$2.2 billion. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 27 — Pfizer reported lower third-quarter profits today as Covid-19 dented demand for some medicines from patients whose regular health care patterns were disrupted.

The drugmaker, which is working on clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine, reported a 71 per cent drop in profit to US$2.2 billion (RM9.2 billion). The year-ago period included a large gain connected to a transaction.

Revenues dipped four per cent to US$12.1 billion, missing analyst estimates. — AFP