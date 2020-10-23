S&P 500, Dow edge higher on hopes of progress in stimulus talks

A trader puts on his jacket on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in New York, US, March 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 23 — The S&P 500 and the Dow rose today, with investors expecting progress in talks on the next coronavirus aid bill as the November 3 presidential election drew closer.

The Nasdaq was weighed down by a 10 per cent slump in chipmaker Intel Corp after it reported a drop in margins as consumers bought cheaper laptops and pandemic-stricken businesses and governments clamped down on data centre spending.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said late yesterday that negotiations with lawmakers on a coronavirus relief package, now totalling US$1.9 trillion (RM7.8 trillion), have entered a new phase.

“The stimulus talks are continuing so the market is happy about that even though we probably won’t get anything done before the election,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

Uncertainty over the timeline of the relief legislature has been weighing on Wall Street’s major indexes, which were set to end a choppy week slightly lower.

Meanwhile, a record 47 million Americans cast ballots, eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden debated on Thursday for the last time to persuade the few remaining undecided voters 12 days before their contest.

Heading into the debate, Trump trailed former vice president Biden in national polls, but the contest is much tighter in some battleground states where the election will likely be decided.

At 09.50am ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.81 points or 0.05 per cent to 28,377.47 and the S&P 500 gained 3.23 points or 0.09 per cent to 3,456.72. The Nasdaq Composite lost 32.33 points or 0.28 per cent to 11,473.68.

Third-quarter earnings season chugged along, with 84 per cent of the 126 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far topping quarterly profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Gilead Sciences Inc jumped 4 per cent as its antiviral drug remdesivir became the first and only drug approved for treating patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the United States.

The healthcare index added 1 per cent, more than any other S&P sector.

American Express Co dropped 2 per cent as it missed third-quarter profit estimates after its customers spent less during the Covid-19 fuelled economic slowdown and it set aside money for potential payment defaults.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 2.3-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.3-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and seven new lows. — Reuters