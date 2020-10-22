American Airlines reports US$2.4b loss in Q3

The company, which recently laid off 19,000 workers after Washington policymakers failed to renew funding to support airlines, said it reduced the rate at which it burns cash to US$44 million a day in the July to September period. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 22 — American Airlines announced today that its earnings plunged 73 per cent in the third quarter amid the collapse in air travel during the coronavirus pandemic, causing a loss of US$2.4 billion (RM9.95 billion).

The company, which recently laid off 19,000 workers after Washington policymakers failed to renew funding to support airlines, said it reduced the rate at which it burns cash to US$44 million a day in the July to September period, compared to US$58 million daily average in the second quarter. — AFP