AMC faces cash crunch, may have to reorganise debt

NEW YORK, Oct 20 — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world’s largest theatre chain, today warned of a cash crunch and said it may have to go for in-court restructuring of liabilities if there are no sources of liquidity.

The company, whose shares fell nearly four per cent in premarket trading, said it expects its cash resources to be largely exhausted by the end of this year or early 2021.

While big theatre chains such as AMC Entertainment, rival Cineworld Group and others have reopened many locations, audiences have been thin due to virus fears and delays in major releases by studios. Small and mid-sized theatre companies have said they may not survive the impact of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, AMC had said more than 80 per cent of its theatres in the US would remain open. Despite that, the number of people visiting its cinemas has slumped 85 per cent compared to last year, since they reopened after lockdowns were eased, the company said.

“Substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time,” AMC said in a filing today. — Reuters