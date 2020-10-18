Fed officials call for tougher regulation to prevent asset bubbles, reports FT

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks during the ‘Hyman P. Minsky Conference in New York, April 17, 2013. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 — Tougher US financial regulation is needed to avoid the rise of excessive risk-taking and asset bubbles in the markets at a time when the Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates low, two senior Fed officials told the Financial Times in an article published yesterday.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren told the newspaper that the Fed lacked sufficient tools to prevent companies and households from taking on “excessive leverage” and called for a rethink on issues related to US financial stability.

“If you want to follow a monetary policy ... that applies low interest rates for a long time, you want robust financial supervisory authority in order to be able to restrict the amount of excessive risk-taking occurring at the same time,” the FT quoted him as saying.

“(Otherwise) you're much more likely to get into a situation where the interest rates can be low for long but be counterproductive,” Rosengren said.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said there was a need for stricter regulation to avert repeated interventions in the market by the Fed.

“I don't know what the best policy solution is, but I know we can't just keep doing what we've been doing,” he told the newspaper.

“As soon as there's a risk that hits, everybody flees and the Federal Reserve has to step in and bail out that market, and that's crazy. And we need to take a hard look at that,” he said.

A representative of the Boston Federal Reserve confirmed Rosengren's remarks made to the Financial Times, adding he was interviewed on October 8. Kashkari was not immediately available to comment on the article published yesterday. — Reuters