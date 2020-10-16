Virus, stimulus angst hit world stocks; dollar shines

A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange in the financial district of New York September 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 16 — Global shares closed lower yesterday as investors shied from risk and sought safe havens such as the US dollar on fears that a resurgence in coronavirus cases and a lack of more US fiscal stimulus would hobble the world economy.

Although an offer by US President Donald Trump yesterday to raise the size of a stimulus package narrowed losses in US shares as investors hoped a deal could be reached, many still believe that is unlikely before the November 3 election.

Uncertainty over a stimulus package was compounded by data that suggested more government aid is needed to shore up growth, especially in the face of a spike in Covid-19 cases in Europe.

Data yesterday showed an unexpected rise in US weekly jobless claims figures.

The run of negative news dragged on European shares, which had their worst day in 3-1/2 weeks.

By late yesterday, all three major US stock indexes had pared losses, with the Dow industrials closing near break-even.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.8 points, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 28,494.2. The S&P 500 lost 5.33 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 3,483.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.86 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 11,713.87.

“Virus restrictions across Europe continue to sour sentiment,” wrote Win Thin and Ilan Solot, currency strategists at BBH Global Currency Strategy, adding that a US fiscal stimulus package is “deader than Elvis.”

“Now, the US economy goes into the winter months without much-needed fiscal stimulus,” they wrote in a note.

The pan-European STOXX 600 skidded 2.1 per cent to a near two-week low, marking its biggest one-day fall in almost 3-1/2 weeks.

London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.7 per cent to a near two-week low as worries about the pandemic and uncertainty around a Brexit trade deal spurred investors to book profits.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 1.3 per cent with Hong Kong and India both down over 2 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei closing down 0.5 per cent.

Underlining concerns about the health of the world economy, data showed yesterday China’s factory gate prices fell at a faster-than-expected rate in September while consumer inflation slowed to its weakest pace in 19 months.

The move toward safety helped the US dollar, a traditional safe-haven asset. The greenback jumped 0.4 per cent against a basket of six major currencies to 93.818.

A firmer dollar dragged on sterling, already hammered by concerns about the obstacles that may keep the European Union and Britain from reaching a trade deal by December 31. The pound slumped 0.9 per cent to US$1.2897.

The euro drooped 0.4 per cent against the dollar to US$1.1702, barely budging on comments by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde that the ECB was ready to ease policy further if needed.

Traders’ preference for safety helped government bonds. Germany’s government bonds rallied to leave their yields at their lowest level since the March spread of Covid-19 caused a global meltdown in stock markets and other riskier assets.

Gold reversed earlier losses to trade in the black, helped in part by Trump’s comments that he was keen on more US fiscal stimulus before the November election.

US gold futures settled up 0.1 per cent at US$1,908.90 an ounce.

Oil prices, however, were weighed by concerns about the coronavirus and its impact on the world economy, though losses narrowed compared with earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures dropped 16 cents to settle at US$43.16 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 8 cents to settle at US$40.96 a barrel. — Reuters