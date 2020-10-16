US stock futures perk up on vaccine hopes as stimulus stand-off weighs

Trading on Wall Street this week has been dictated by news about more federal aid to help businesses and households reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the S&P 500 on track for its smallest weekly gains in three. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 16 ― US stock index futures rose today as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate as early as November, shaking off worries over a stand-off in Washington on more fiscal aid.

The drugmaker's shares firmed 1 per cent in premarket trading after it said it would file for US emergency approval of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed along with Germany's BioNTech SE as soon as a safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November.

BioNTech's US-listed shares jumped 2.4 per cent.

Trading on Wall Street this week has been dictated by news about more federal aid to help businesses and households reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the S&P 500 on track for its smallest weekly gains in three.

Talks between Democrats and Republicans seemed unlikely to yield a deal before the November 3 election at a time when data has underscored a struggling labour market and a stalling economic recovery.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will return to the campaign trail with visits to three battleground states, a day after the two contenders clashed from afar during dueling televised town halls.

Meanwhile, after a mixed start to the third-quarter earnings season from the big Wall Street lenders, investors will look next week to results from Netflix Inc, one of the technology mega-caps that have benefited from stay-at-home demand during the pandemic.

Analysts' expectations for S&P 500 companies' earnings have improved to an 18.8 per cent fall from a 25 per cent tumble forecast three months earlier.

Schlumberger dipped 0.4 per cent ahead of its results scheduled before the opening bell.

At 6.35am ET, Dow e-minis were up 55 points, or 0.19 per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.5 points, or 0.19 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 34.25 points, or 0.29 per cent.

Gilead Sciences Inc slipped 1.3 per cent as a World Health Organization study concluded its Covid-19 drug remdesivir does not help patients who have been admitted to hospital. Gilead has questioned the findings of the study.

Boeing Co rose 3.3 per cent as a report said Europe's aviation regulator had declared the US planemaker's 737 MAX safe to fly again. ― Reuters