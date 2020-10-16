European auto sales up in Sept, first time this year

The European auto market rose in September for the first time this year. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 16 — The European auto market, pummelled by the coronavirus crisis, rose in September for the first time this year, driven by gains in Germany and Italy, figures showed today.

September new car registrations in the European Union rose 3.1 per cent from a year earlier to 933,987, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said in a statement.

Car sales plummeted 55.1 per cent in March and then 76.3 per cent in April as countries went into lockdown in an effort to curb the outbreak but they have recovered some lost ground as restrictions were relaxed.

The overall picture is very uneven however and the market as a whole is down very sharply.

Italy new car registrations rose 9.5 per cent and Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse added 8.4 per cent but France was down 3.0 per cent and Spain off 13.5 per cent.

For the nine months to September, registrations fell nearly 29 per cent on the same period in 2019.

ACEA, which groups 16 top EU automakers, expects the market to shrink 25 per cent for the full year.

In January, it said it was expecting the 2020 market to slip 2.0 per cent after six years of strong gains brought it back to near record levels. — AFP