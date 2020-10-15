Norway’s wealth fund gains US$44b in Q3

Nicolai Tangen, CEO of the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, speaks during a news conference at the central bank in Oslo May 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

OSLO, Oct 15 — Norway’s US$1.16 trillion (RM4.8 trillion) sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, posted a return of 4.3 per cent in the third quarter, equivalent to a gain of 412 billion crowns (RM183.8 billion), it said today.

Founded in 1996, the fund holds stakes in around 9,200 companies globally, owning 1.5 per cent of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds and real estate.

“The financial markets were still influenced by uncertainty related to the coronavirus. Regardless, equity markets returned well, mostly due to strong performance in the technology sector in (the) US,” fund CEO Nicolai Tangen said in a statement.

The fund’s overall value is equivalent to approximately US$217,000 for every man, woman and child in Norway.

The overall portfolio had a positive return of 4.3 per cent in the third quarter, led by equities with a 5.7 per cent return, which accounted for 70.7 per cent of the fund’s portfolio at the end of September.

The overall return was three basis points lower than the return on the fund’s benchmark index, said the fund. — Reuters