Morgan Stanley Q3 profit jumps 26pc on trading boost

The logo of Morgan Stanley is seen at an office building in Zurich September 22, 2016. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 15 — Morgan Stanley posted a 26 per cent jump in third-quarter profit today, powered by another bumper quarter at its trading business as the Covid-19 pandemic drove up volatility in financial markets.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to US$2.6 billion (RM10.7 billion) in the quarter ended September 30, from US$2.06 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to US$1.66, compared to US$1.27 a year ago.

Analysts were looking for a profit of US$1.28 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. — Reuters