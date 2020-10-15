Covid-19 lockdown fears, US stimulus doubts hit European shares

Bourses in France, Italy, Spain and Germany fell between 1.3 per cent and 1.6 per cent. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 15 — European shares fell for a third straight session today as concerns about the economic damage from more coronavirus-induced lockdowns and fading hopes for US fiscal stimulus before the presidential election dented demand for equities globally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1.3 per cent as France imposed curfews and other European nations said they were closing schools and cancelling surgeries to tackle the surge in Covid-19 infections ahead of the winter season.

Bourses in France, Italy, Spain and Germany fell between 1.3 per cent and 1.6 per cent.

In the UK, ex-dividend trading weighed on the blue-chip FTSE 100, while investors looked for signs of progress in a Brexit trade deal with the two-day European Union summit set to kick off later in the day.

Swiss drugmaker Roche shed 1.9 per cent even as it posted record revenue in its diagnostics division that offset declining drug sales and kept it on track to meet its full-year 2020 targets. — Reuters