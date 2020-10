The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.07 per cent, or 17.41 points, to 24,667.09. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Oct 14 — Hong Kong shares finished today with small gains as investors returned from a typhoon-induced day off to forecast-beating Chinese trade data, though gains were limited by virus concerns.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.07 per cent, or 17.41 points, to 24,667.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.56 per cent, or 18.97 points, to 3,340.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.60 per cent, or 13.79 points, to 2,290.40. — AFP