World stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 13 ― Global stocks scaled five-week highs yesterday on hopes that more government stimulus would come and that the world economy was on the mend, while the Chinese yuan retreated from a 17-month high after a policy move over the weekend.

Investor optimism that Washington will work through talks that have repeatedly stalled to deliver another round of fiscal stimulus drove major US stock indices to highs last seen in early September.

Hopes that the top Wall Street banks will announce a decent set of third-quarter earnings this week that show business was not as weak as feared also helped, while excitement over an expected debut of Apple Inc's latest iPhone today buoyed technology stocks.

Slugged by stronger investor demand for risk, the US dollar was pinned near a three-week low and gold, another safe-haven asset, stayed below a three-week high. The US bond market is closed yesterday for Columbus Day.

The cheer over the economic outlook and government stimulus did not boost oil prices, which dropped as investors focused on a boost in supply.

The S&P 500 jumped 57 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 3,534.22, within spitting distance of its record high of 3,580.84 struck on September 2. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 250 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 28,837.52.

Shares in Apple surged 6.4 per cent while those in Amazon rallied 4.8 per cent ahead of its Prime Day shopping event on October 13 and 14. That helped the Nasdaq Composite to stage its biggest one-day rally in a month, jumping 296 points, or 2.56 per cent, to 11,876.26.

“The market leaders are once again the tech names, supported by the fact that the economy continues to expand,” said Phil Blancato, chief executive of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe climbed 1.43 per cent to 592.96, a level not seen since September 2, while European stocks rose 0.72 per cent to 373.00.

Bets that more US stimulus was in the offing came in spite of indications that talks in Washington had stalled again, leading the Trump administration to call on Congress to pass a less ambitious coronavirus relief Bill.

US President Donald Trump on Friday had offered a US$1.8 trillion (RM7.46 trillion) coronavirus relief package after urging his team on Twitter to “go big” in negotiations with the Democrats to reach a deal.

A sluggish US dollar kept the US dollar index down 0.07 per cent at 93.045.

The Chinese yuan was off 0.8 per cent after sliding as much as 272 pips overnight in Asia, after the central bank cut foreign exchange forward reserve requirements that effectively lowers the cost of shorting the yuan.

The euro edged 0.1 per cent lower to US$1.1812 and the yen firmed 0.26 per cent to 105.33 per dollar.

Gold edged 0.36 per cent lower to US$1,922.70 per ounce.

Oil prices also slipped after a force majeure at Libya's largest oilfield lifted, a Norwegian strike affecting production ended and US producers began restoring output after Hurricane Delta.

Brent crude fell US$1.04, or 2.43 per cent, to US$41.81 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate lost US$1.04, or 2.56 per cent, to US$39.56.

JPMorgan and Citigroup will kick off the third-quarter earnings season today, followed by Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo tomorrow and Morgan Stanley on Thursday.

Analyst data from Refinitiv showed Citigroup and Wells Fargo could report that net income has slid 60 per cent, while JPMorgan and Bank of America are expected to post drops of 30 per cent.

Investment banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley are expected to do better by announcing more modest declines of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent. ― Reuters