Tokyo stocks open lower on profit taking

TOKYO, Oct 12 — Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday on profit-taking despite US rallies, with investors closely watching the US presidential election campaigns.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.14 per cent, or 33.56 points, to 23,586.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.12 per cent, or 2.02 points, to 1,645.36.

“The Japanese market is seen dominated by profit-taking, extending weak performances on Friday,” senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

Investors remained cautious ahead of corporate earnings season later this month and are closely watching developments in the US presidential election campaigns, analysts said.

The dollar fetched ¥105.60 (RM4.14) in early Asian trade, against ¥105.61 in New York late Friday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.72 per cent at ¥6,917 despite a 25 per cent rise in its vehicle sales in China in September, while its rival Honda was down 1.53 per cent at ¥2,542.5.

ANA Holdings was up 0.90 per cent at ¥2,422 after a weekend report that the airline will allow its employees to do a side job. Its rival Japan Airlines was down 0.52 per cent at ¥1,990.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended 0.6 per cent higher at 28,586.90 on Friday. Monday is a public holiday in the United States. — AFP