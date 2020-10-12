European shares track Asia gains on rebound optimism

London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 per cent, while the Italian bourse added 0.2 per cent. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 12 — European shares crept higher today, tracking gains in Asia that were fuelled by optimism over a rebound in China’s economy, while investors remained cautious about a surge in domestic coronavirus cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3 per cent at 0702 GMT, with telecom and auto stocks leading gains.

The benchmark index ended Friday with its second consecutive week of gains on bets of more US fiscal stimulus and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in the US presidential election.

Still, gains today were capped by a jump in new Covid-19 cases that have raised the spectre of more lockdowns. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new measures today, while Italy is preparing fresh nationwide restrictions.

