Euronext to buy Milan stock exchange for €4.33b

The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie, near Paris, France, May 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 9 — Pan-European stock market operator Euronext has agreed to buy the Milan bourse from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for €4.33 billion (RM21 billion), the companies said today.

The LSE said previously it was considering a sale in order to meet EU regulator requirements that it divest certain assets in order to get approval for its purchase of US financial data provider Refinitiv.

Euronext will also acquire the Italian platform MTS which will give it access to the sovereign debt market. — AFP