Pelosi: No airline relief without broader Covid package

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today no “standalone” relief for US airlines would pass Congress without guarantees that the White House and Republicans would back a broader Covid-19 stimulus package.

“I have been very open to having a standalone bill for the airlines, or part of a bigger bill. But there is no standalone bill without a bigger bill,” the top Democrat in Washington told reporters.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday dramatically halted talks on a stimulus plan to boost the pandemic-ravaged US economy, but today turned around to say there were “really good” odds of reaching a deal with Democrats in Congress on a new round of coronavirus relief. — AFP