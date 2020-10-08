EU’s Michel says Brexit talks facing moment of truth

Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin welcomes European Council President Charles Michel, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, at Farmleigh House in Dublin, Ireland, October 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

DUBLIN, Oct 8 — Talks on a deal between Britain and the European Union on their future relationship face a moment of truth ahead of a meeting of EU leaders next week, European Council President Charles Michel said today.

Michel, speaking in Dublin after talks with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, urged Britain to put its cards on the table, saying the bloc needed clarity about their position.

“The coming days are crucial. This is the moment of truth. There is only one week to go before the European Council” meeting on October 15-16, Michel told journalists.

“This is a challenging situation. We think we need more clarity and we will see if it is possible to make real and concrete progress,” he said.

The two sides say they are inching towards a deal that would govern around US$900 billion (RM3.7 trillion) in trade after December 31 — when the current transitional arrangements end - though sticking points remain on fishing, level playing field issues and governance.

Martin said the mood around the talks had changed in recent weeks, leading to intensified engagement between the two sides.

“But mood is one thing, it does need substance to follow,” Martin said.

The United Kingdom formally left the EU on January 31, more than three years after it voted 52-48 per cent for Brexit in a 2016 referendum. The two sides are now trying to work out how everything from cars to Camembert to whisky will trade. — Reuters