The Hang Seng Index rose 1.09 per cent, or 262.21 points, to 24,242.86. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Oct 7 — Hong Kong shares finished with more gains today after Donald Trump called off stimulus talks in the US but urged lawmakers to pass legislation providing targeted help to Americans and businesses in the world’s top economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.09 per cent, or 262.21 points, to 24,242.86.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday. — AFP