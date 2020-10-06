US stocks little changed as stimulus talks drag on

Major indices were mixed in the early going after President Donald Trump returned to the White House following a three-day stay at Walter Reed military hospital to treat his coronavirus infection. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 6 — Wall Street stocks treaded water early today as markets monitored ongoing stimulus talks in Washington and awaited an address later in the day from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Major indices were mixed in the early going after President Donald Trump returned to the White House following a three-day stay at Walter Reed military hospital to treat his coronavirus infection.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 per cent at 28,197.50.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.1 per cent to 3,403.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.4 per cent to 11,284.60.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were expected to extend ongoing talks on another fiscal package to boost the US economy. The two sides have been talking for weeks and sending ambiguous signals on the likelihood of a deal.

Powell, who has repeatedly said additional stimulus is needed to support the economy, is slated to speak later Tuesday at a conference of the National Association for Business Economics.

Data released today showed the US trade deficit rose 5.9 per cent from July to US$67.1 billion (RM279 billion), increasing more than expected but posting a more moderate jump than the nearly 19 per cent surge in the month prior. — AFP