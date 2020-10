The Hang Seng Index rose 0.90 per cent, or 212.87 points, to 23,980.65. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Oct 6 — Hong Kong stocks finished up for the third consecutive trading day today following a surge on Wall Street fuelled by stimulus hopes and news Donald Trump had left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.90 per cent, or 212.87 points, to 23,980.65.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday. — AFP