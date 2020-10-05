US stocks open higher after Trump hospitalisation, Dow +0.9pc

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent to 3,377.95 while the tech-rich Nasdaq climbed 1.2 per cent to 11,207.73. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 5 — Wall Street stocks climbed at the open today, shrugging off worries over US President Donald Trump’s health after he was hospitalised following a positive Covid-19 diagnosis last week.

About 10 minutes after the open, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 per cent to 27,912.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent to 3,377.95 while the tech-rich Nasdaq climbed 1.2 per cent to 11,207.73.

US stocks had slumped on Friday after Trump announced his diagnosis and the Labor Department reported weak hiring in September.

Trump waited until markets had closed before heading to Walter Reed military medical centre near Washington, where he spent the weekend undergoing treatment but continued to release photos and videos and made a drive-by appearance to supporters.

A White House official said a decision would be made later today on whether the president would be released.

Among individual stocks, MyoKardia, which specializes in the treatment of cardiovascular ailments, shot up 58.3 per cent after pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb announced it would buy the firm.

The latter company’s stock was trading 0.7 per cent lower. — AFP