Online shopping soars 27.5pc in August as virus-wary South Korean shoppers stay home

SEJONG, Oct 5 — Online shopping soared 27.5 per cent from a year earlier in August, data showed today, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted more shoppers to buy goods via e-commerce platforms, Yonhap news agency reported.

The value of online transactions came to a record high of 14.38 trillion won (RM51.4 billion) in the month, up 3.1 trillion won from the same month last year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The sharp increase in August was largely attributed to the pandemic that forced citizens to use online shops.

The coronavirus outbreak, with the first case confirmed in South Korea in late January, has forced many South Koreans to stay at and work from home, leading them to resort more to nonstore spending.

Online sales of daily necessities, including sanitizers and detergents, surged 59.3 per cent on-year in August.

Online purchases for offline activities, on the other hand, dropped sharply, with purchases for cultural events and tourism programmes plunging 56.7 per cent on-year.

Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices jumped 27.8 per cent on-year to 9.32 trillion won in August, accounting for 64.8 per cent of overall online shopping. — Bernama