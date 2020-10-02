European stock futures drop 1pc on Trump's virus infection

German DAX futures are down 1 per cent following news of US President's positive Covid-19 test. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 — European share futures sank more than 1 per cent today after news that US President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 hit stock markets globally.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were off 1.13 per cent at 0606 GMT, while German DAX futures shed 1 per cent and UK's FTSE futures dropped 1.3 per cent. Wall Street futures slumped almost 2 per cent.

Trump said today that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19 and were going into quarantine. The results came after news that Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier yesterday.

A chaotic face-off between Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden earlier this week during the first presidential debate put stocks and other assets normally perceived as higher risk under pressure as Trump cast doubt on whether he would accept the election outcome if he lost.

“At this stage, it is too early to tell yet how this may affect the election outcome. Markets have sold off in a knee jerk reaction to the news, which is understandable,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ in Singapore. — Reuters