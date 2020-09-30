Tokyo stocks close lower after Trump-Biden debate

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.50 per cent or 353.98 points to end at 23,185.12, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.97 per cent or 32.61 points to 1,625.49. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 30 ― Tokyo stocks closed lower today after the first US presidential debate between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, which turned into a shouting match.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.50 per cent or 353.98 points to end at 23,185.12, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.97 per cent or 32.61 points to 1,625.49.

“After the presidential debate, concerns over a (potential) political vacuum due to issues around Mr Trump caused falls in US features, with the Nikkei slipping further,” Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

Telecom operator NTT closed down 3.60 per cent at ¥2,150 (RM84.65), a day after it announced a takeover of its mobile phone unit on concerns the deal could have negative impact on NTT's financial conditions.

Its phone unit NTT Docomo climbed 20.91 per cent to ¥3,885, near the ¥3,900 price NTT will pay in the deal.

Its smaller rival and wireless newcomer Rakuten was up 0.89 per cent at ¥1,132. After the market close it announced a 5G wireless service at a much cheaper price than domestic rivals.

Among other major shares, Toyota was down 2.54 per cent at ¥6,932, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was down 0.36 per cent at ¥65,860, and Sony ended down 2.04 per cent at ¥8,032.

The dollar fetched ¥105.49 in Asian trade, against ¥105.68 in New York late yesterday. ― AFP