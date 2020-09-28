US stocks gain ahead of economic data deluge

AAbout 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.3 per cent to 27,521.79. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 28 — Wall Street stocks rose early today, opening a week of extensive economic data releases on an upswing as a difficult September nears its conclusion.

The broad based S&P 500 gained 1.2 per cent to 3,337.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.2 per cent to 11,040.29.

This week’s economic calendar includes reports on US manufacturing and consumer confidence and culminates with the September employment report.

The S&P 500 has fallen the last four weeks as the market has grappled with the lack of progress on a US stimulus package while states and cities around the country continue to confront the coronavirus.

Worries about the presidential election and the possibility of a protracted legal struggle have also been a concern.

But US markets finished last week on a positive note and the early gains Monday extended that momentum.

“The action is good; therefore it begets more participants thinking they are at risk of missing out on a new recovery leg,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare. — AFP