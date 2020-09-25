Tokyo stocks close higher on US rallies

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.51 per cent or 116.80 points to end at 23,204.62 for a weekly loss of 0.67 per cent. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 25 ― Tokyo stocks closed higher today supported by gains on Wall Street, with investors eyeing rising virus infections abroad.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.51 per cent or 116.80 points to end at 23,204.62 for a weekly loss of 0.67 per cent.

The broader Topix index advanced 0.48 per cent or 7.79 points to 1,634.23. Over the week, it fell 0.74 per cent.

“Tokyo stocks rose after three major US indexes advanced yesterday... but the market lacked direction in the afternoon session,” Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The Dow edged up 0.2 per cent while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 per cent.

Investors are however increasingly concerned about “signs of expansion in coronavirus infections”, he added, noting both the UK and France announced a record number of new cases.

The dollar fetched ¥105.32 (RM4.16) in Asian trade, against ¥105.41 in New York.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group climbed 1.26 per cent to ¥6,164 while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing gained 1.06 per cent to ¥64,800.

Murata Manufacturing rose 1.31 per cent to ¥6,866.

Toyota added 1.48 per cent to ¥7,031 while Honda jumped 1.72 per cent to ¥2,474.5. Nissan dipped 0.38 per cent to ¥363.6.

Sony lost 0.67 per cent to ¥8,100. ― AFP