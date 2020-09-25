Shell provisionally books tanker to load crude at Libya’s Zueitina port

Logos of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 25 — Royal Dutch Shell has provisionally booked the Amoureux tanker to load a 1-million-barrel crude cargo at Libya’s Zueitina terminal on October 3, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed.

Shell declined to comment on the booking.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation lifted force majeure on crude loadings at the port on September 22.

The booking shows the tanker is expected to discharge its cargo in Singapore on October 22.

Libya’s Abu Attifel crude oil grade loads at the terminal. — Reuters