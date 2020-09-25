Global stocks fall despite Wall Street stimulus hope as dollar dips

The dollar index ticked down but remained near two-month highs as economic concerns boost its safe-haven allure. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 24 ― Wall Street rose in a choppy session yesterday on hopes of more economic stimulus but the gains were not enough to lift an index of stocks across the globe, while the dollar ticked down from two-month highs.

The Federal Reserve this week has talked up the importance of more fiscal stimulus amid investor fears of another economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Weak labor market data on Thursday underscored that need.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives are working on a US$2.2 trillion (RM9.16 trillion) coronavirus stimulus package that could be voted on next week, a lawmaker said yesterday, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated that she is ready to negotiate with the White House.

Even so, Wall Street's largest companies, some of which have outperformed at a time of increased economic uncertainty, took the lead in pushing indexes higher. The tech sector was the most influential within the S&P 500.

“Investors are going to be needing stocks that can weather a lower growth path because if we don't get another round of fiscal stimulus, there's not going to be a lot more we can do to continue boosting the economic recovery,” said Max Gokhman, capital markets strategist at Pacific Life Fund Advisors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.31 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 26,815.44, the S&P 500 gained 9.67 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 3,246.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.28 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 10,672.27.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.02 per cent, and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.43 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 1.85 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 2.15 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.11 per cent.

The dollar index ticked down but remained near two-month highs as economic concerns boost its safe-haven allure. The dollar index fell 0.073 per cent, with the euro up 0.11 per cent to US$1.1672.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01 per cent versus the greenback at 105.36 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at US$1.2743, up 0.17 per cent.

Oil turned higher as the dollar weakened, but the prospect of slowing demand kept prices wobbly. A bullish drop in US crude and fuel inventories gave crude support.

US crude recently rose 0.73 per cent to US$40.22 per barrel and Brent was at US$41.82, up 0.12 per cent on the day.

US Treasury yields dipped, caught between the downbeat economic data, US election uncertainty and the rise in stocks.

“People want to sell the market because of what is going to take place in the election, then there are those who need to buy yield and any time the market backs up they are right in there,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. “That is why we are in a very tight trading range at this point.”

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 0.6659 per cent, from 0.676 per cent late on Wednesday.

In emerging markets, Turkey surprised traders with a hike in its policy rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 per cent, sending the lira and bonds higher.

Spot gold added 0.4 per cent to US$1,870.13 an ounce. Silver gained 1.49 per cent to US$23.21. ― Reuters