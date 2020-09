Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attends a face-to-face meeting of the cabinet team of ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain, July 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 24 — British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce an extension of the VAT sales tax cut for the hospitality and tourism industry through to the end of March, the Times newspaper reported today.

Sunak will also extend the life of the coronavirus business loan schemes until November and increase the term of the loans from six to ten years, the newspaper said. — Reuters