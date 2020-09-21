Investors show increased interest in sustainable investing, says Stanchart

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Investors are showing increased interest in socially responsible investments amid market disruptions due to Covid-19, according to Standard Chartered Private Bank’s (StanChart) Sustainable Investing Review 2020.

As many as 90 per cent of about 1,000 investors surveyed said they were interested in sustainable investments, with 42 per cent planning to invest between five and 15 per cent of their funds in sustainable investments over the next three years.

“The pandemic has led to a raised awareness of sustainable issues, from glimpsing a more sustainable and environmentally friendly world to a renewed interest in investing in companies that are resilient enough to weather short-term shocks and survive for the long term,” StanChart said in a statement today.

The survey, which had a specific focus on affluent and high net worth (HNW) investors in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, found that affluent and HNW investors were generally willing to consider allocating funds towards sustainable investments regardless of whether they had previous experience in making such investments.

StanChart said investors, however, lacked knowledge about how to meet social and impact goals that were of interest to them.

The bank said while 98 per cent of affluent investors were interested in sustainable investing, 93 per cent were apprehensive about investing in this area.

“Banks therefore play a critical role in providing essential guidance to clients to unlock the growing momentum for sustainable investing,” it added. — Bernama