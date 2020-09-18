US House to consider bills on Chinese goods made with forced labour, says Pelosi

US lawmakers will consider two bills next week on goods made with forced labour from China’s Xinjiang region. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 — US lawmakers will consider two bills next week on goods made with forced labour from China’s Xinjiang region, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today, with one that would restrict imports and another that would require disclosures from publicly-traded US companies on their supply chains.

“If we refused to speak out about human rights in China because of commercial interests, then we lose all moral authority to speak about human rights any place in the world,” Pelosi said. — Reuters