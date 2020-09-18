Ryanair slashes more flights on virus restrictions

A Ryanair Boeing 737 is seen at Luton Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, Luton, Britain, April 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 18 — Ryanair today said it was cutting more flights than planned in October, blaming the move on virus-related flight restrictions imposed by governments.

The Irish no-frills airline said “it would cut its October capacity by a further 20 per cent in addition to the 20 percent cut already”.

The Dublin-based carrier added that it expects its October capacity to now fall to about 40 per cent of its level in October 2019.

Ryanair said that “as customer confidence is damaged by government mismanagement of Covid travel policies, many Ryanair customers are unable to travel for business or urgent family reasons without being subjected to defective 14-day quarantines.” — AFP