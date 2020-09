An attendant cleans the carpet next to US and Chinese national flags before a news conference for the sixth round of US-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 15 — China’s finance ministry said today it will extend existing tariff exemptions for 16 products from the United States including lubricants, whey and fish meal by an additional year.

The products received exemptions from retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on US goods as counter measures to US Section 301 action in 2019. The extension will last through September 16, 2021, the ministry said. — Reuters