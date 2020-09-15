Asian shares set to dip as investors await key data

Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were flat after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won a ruling party leadership election, paving the way for him to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 15 — Asian shares looked set to open lower today as investors shifted focus to upcoming data and central bank meetings although positive developments around potential Covid-19 vaccines and increased deal activity are likely to stem losses.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.22 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures lost 0.08 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were flat after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won a ruling party leadership election, paving the way for him to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.11 per cent.

On the economic data front, China’s industrial production and retail sales for August are expected to show an improving economy later today. Chinese house price data for August is also due.

“The global economic recovery is currently being driven by China’s fast rebound,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “As a result, market participants will likely be very sensitive to any downside surprises to the Chinese data.”

US retail sales figures from August are due tomorrow.

Investors will also look to central banks for direction, with the US Federal Reserve starting a two-day policy meeting today, the first since unveiling a landmark shift to a more tolerant stance on inflation in August. The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England announce their respective policy decisions on Thursday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended up 1.06 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.18 per cent and the S&P 500 rose 1.27 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.87 per cent.

US stocks rose after drugmaker AstraZeneca said it resumed its British clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development. Pfizer Inc and US-listed shares of Germany’s BioNTech gained after proposing an expansion to regulators for their phase 3 trial to about 44,000 participants.

Technology shares rallied after cloud services company Oracle said it would team up with China’s ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.

Elsewhere, SoftBank Group jumped 8.96 per cent to mark its biggest daily gain since March 25, after the company said it would sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp for as much as US$40 billion (RM165.7 billion) in a deal set to reshape the semiconductor landscape.

The US dollar dropped 2.2 per cent against a basket of currencies, hitting a two-week low versus the yen, as demand for the safe haven currency eased amid the rise in equities.

US crude recently rose 0.35 per cent to US$37.39 per barrel. — Reuters